Davis Bertans proves once again why he's NBA's king of the deep three

During Davis Bertans' first season in Washington, Wizards fans grew accustomed to seeing prolific three-point shooting on a nightly basis from ungodly distances.

At any moment, it didn't matter who the opponent was, Bertans would explode for something like three threes in a row and at least one of his makes would come from 30 feet out.

Bertans was seventh in the NBA in three-pointers made (200) when the season was suspended last month and second in three-point percentage (42.4) among that group of eight players. As The Association on FOX pointed out on Twitter Saturday, Bertans was lethal from well behind the three-point line.

👀👌 @DBertans_42 has made half his shots from 28+ feet this season pic.twitter.com/RoU27us8rT — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) April 18, 2020

Bertans shoot 49.5% on looks from 28+ feet from the rim, which is good for the best mark in the NBA. Not only that, but Duncan Robinson, who's second on that list, is roughly seven percentage points below Bertans for the category.

Nobody matches Bertans' proficiency from way downtown, and it's easy to see why. Bertans practices those shots before every game, but his supreme confidence in his ability is what makes him one of the most feared shooters in the game.

He could be 1-for-6 from three in a game, and then in the fourth quarter, he'll go 4-for-5 from deep in a matter of minutes. So if the NBA were to extend the three-point line out about six feet, Bertans wouldn't have a problem with it.

Should we move the 3pt line to 28ft? 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/OrvyjFIunG — Dāvis Bertāns (@DBertans_42) April 18, 2020

Something tells me if the NBA moved the three-point line out to 35 feet, Bertans would be cool with it.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE WIZARDS TALK PODCAST

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE WIZARDS NEWS:

Davis Bertans proves once again why he's NBA's king of the deep three originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington