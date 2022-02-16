Davis Bertans is already loving life as a Dallas Maverick

Bertans is already loving life as a Dallas Maverick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Davis Bertans appears to be enjoying his new situation.

After the Wizards traded him and Spencer Dinwiddie for Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline, Bertans made his Mavs debut Tuesday. He scored 12 points, went 4-of-8 from the field and knocked down 3-of-7 3-point attempts. It was his best game since his 14-point showing for the Wizards on January 3.

Davis Bertans has more points in his first three quarters with the Mavs than he did in his last month with the Wizards. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 16, 2022

Bertans only played in five of the Wizards' 12 games since January 15, scoring just eight points while going 3-for-13 from the field. Despite signing a five-year, $80 million contract with the Wizards in 2020, Bertans had fallen out of Wes Unseld Jr.'s rotation completely.

Now on a new team and playing alongside Luka Doncic, Bertans is finding it much easier to contribute.

"Here it's pretty simple: You get to the corners, you usually get a three," Bertans said Tuesday.

BERT-ONS POINT in his Mavs debut ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/H1voGOMgrv — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 16, 2022

It certainly helps when you have a player like Doncic collapsing defenses and delivering perfect kick-out passes to shooters on a regular basis. The Wizards had some good players this season, but none of them compare to Doncic from a playmaking perspective.

The Wizards will see Bertans and Dinwiddie before the end of the regular season, as the Mavs are scheduled to travel to Washington for an April 1 clash at Capital One Arena.