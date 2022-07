Davis Allen named to Mackey Watch List

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The plan wasn't for Georgia Tech to lose top running back Jahmyr Gibbs as a transfer to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference. It's a common theme for schools in those leagues amid freer movement through the transfer portal: players shifting from one power conference to the other, often to stay close to home and within an overlapping Southern footprint. ''I think it is kind of a natural move,'' said Virginia receiver Keytaon Thompson, who has played two seasons for the ACC's Cavaliers after spending three seasons at Mississippi State in the SEC.