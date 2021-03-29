Davion Mitchell's grit & guts could boost Baylor to Final Four

NBA.com

Otto Porter Jr. missed the game-tying 3pt FG attempt at the final buzzer as the Magic fell to the Lakers, 96-93. Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 24 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Kyle Kuzma added 21 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Dwayne Bacon tallied a career-high 26 points along with eight rebounds for the Magic in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 30-17 on the season, while the Magic fall to 15-31.