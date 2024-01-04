Davion Mitchell sets up the nice finish

The Niners led all teams with nine players selected, followed by the Cowboys and Ravens with seven each.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
Johnson has rushed for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
The Lady Tigers notched a 159-18 win over the College of Biblical Studies.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
If you're still playing for a fantasy title or want to end the season on a high note, our analyst rankings can help you reach your goals.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
Dan Titus breaks down the Week 11 fantasy basketball landscape, including his top adds to target on the waiver wire.
Ole Miss had never won 11 games in a single season until 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals important findings that could lead to victory in championship week matchups.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.