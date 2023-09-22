Davina McCall teases celebrity version of My Mum, Your Dad

ITV

Davina McCall has said that she would love to see a celebrity spin-off for My Mum, Your Dad.

The former Big Brother host discussed how she has enjoyed presenting ITV's new dating show, and has no plans to stop doing it.

"I want to present this show for the rest of my life," she said (via The Sun). "A celebrity version would be so good — how many single celebs are there?

"I'm interviewing now. I love watching love blossom, and it blossomed very organically and very slowly and sweetly. I've since been sent photos of couples. The show works, I really am Cupid."

My Mum, Your Dad puts eight single parents over the age of 40 in a picturesque English manor, where the potential for romance waits around every corner.

In a neat twist, the parents' children are secretly playing matchmaker from the comfort of a separate surveillance room.



Ahead of its launch this month, McCall admitted that My Mum, Your Dad can be "hard to watch".

"There are moments where kids have cushions in front of their faces," she teased at the time. "But it could be over something quite small and intimate, because they've never seen their parents in a date situation."

The final episode of the series is available to watch right now on ITVX. Those waiting for the ITV1 broadcast can tune in 10pm tonight (September 22).



