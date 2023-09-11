Davina McCall reveals surprise twist for My Mum, Your Dad to cast

My Mum, Your Dad spoilers follow.

Davina McCall revealed a surprise twist for the younger members of the My Mum, Your Dad cast.

The ITV reality show aired its premiere episode tonight (September 11), with eight middle-aged singletons being dropped off by their children at a luxurious retreat.

The aim of the game sounds fairly simple, with our hopefuls’ task being to make connections and potentially find love.

As they mingled with their like-minded peers, their children thought their work was done, but host Davina revealed that they would have far more input than they bargained for.

With the youngsters congregated in the ‘Surveillance Room’, the host informed them that they would be living every child’s worst nightmare – they would have to secretly watch their parents display their dating game!

If that wasn’t enough, McCall also revealed that they would all have a say on their parents choices, with each member possessing the power to either bless or veto a matchmaking choice.

After the dates were completed, with some going better than others, the first teaser of the series dropped, with the retreat welcoming a new singleton akin to Love Island’s bombshell entries.

SURPRISE! @ThisisDavina gives the kids one seriously juicy twist... 🤯 #MyMumYourDad pic.twitter.com/WknndjpOXt — My Mum Your Dad UK (@MyMumYourDadUK) September 11, 2023

McCall, who is currently a judge on The Masked Singer, has previously revealed the importance of her latest venture, reiterating the significance of representing this particular demographic on screen with affection.

“I felt it was so important that I wrote to ITV 18 months ago and I said: 'You guys need to do a midlife dating show.’” she began. “My original idea was to keep the Love Island villa going then to fly out myself with a load of midlifers who want to find love.

“I then wrote case studies about my friends with amazing backstories. These are people who have really lived a life and got to a point where maybe they have been single for years or maybe they just got divorced,” she added.

My Mum, Your Dad airs on ITV1 on weekdays at 9pm.

