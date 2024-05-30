Davila collects redemption, glory while locking up Reinhardt

May 30—Stepping onto Harris Field on Wednesday, Tennessee Wesleyan starting pitcher Daniel Davila faced an imposing challenge as his team met the Reinhardt Eagles in a final four game of the Avista NAIA World Series.

The offensive lineup he was about to take on had proven the most potent of the Series so far, racking up a single-game record 30 runs days earlier against Arizona Christian en route to helping Reinhardt become the last unbeaten team standing in the double-elimination draw.

As it turned out, the junior right-hander from Tucson, Ariz., was more than equal to the task. He came within one at-bat of a complete game, pitching 8 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts while conceding only two runs to the powerhouse Eagles (44-17). He threw 90 strikes from 137 total pitches before he was pulled upon reaching his pitch count in the bottom of the ninth inning — a sizable body of work to earn credit for the Bulldogs' 6-2 win.

"Definitely my best outing in my career, for sure," Davila said.

The showing also gave him a sense of redemption after absorbing the loss from the mound as the Eagles fell 12-6 to Georgia Gwinnett two days earlier. He now holds an 8-4 overall pitching mark on the season.

"(The Georgia Gwinnett loss) gave me a lot of motivation to come out here and do what I wanted to do," Davila said. "The key was confidence for me. I knew I had to execute on pitches because this is a really good hitting team. My slider was working really good today."

Tennessee Wesleyan pitching coach Zack Sterner was as enthused as his athlete about the performance.

"(Davila's) been a guy for us all year long," Sterner said. "Guy goes out, owns his moment, puts the heavy backpack on him and says, 'Let's go, boys.' Hats off to that guy. Owning a moment on a huge stage, all the way out on the west coast where he's from — great for him, great for us too."

Davila, who anticipates resting his pitching arm as the Bulldogs (43-17) take on the Eagles once more today at 6:35 p.m. in elimination play, believes his team has a "good chance at winning it all" heading into the last two days of competition.

"If there aren't over 1,000 in the stands, you're going to miss a great ballgame," Sterner said of the impending Reinhardt rematch.