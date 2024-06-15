Davies vs Mendy: Who does Carlo Ancelotti want as his Real Madrid left-back next season?

A fresh insight into the ongoing left-back debate at La Liga giants Real Madrid has this weekend been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Relevo, and reveals the latest on Carlo Ancelotti’s preference when it comes to as much.

It is of course common knowledge that, for some time now, work has been ongoing behind the scenes in Spain’s capital, to secure a deal for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian international is a long-term target at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the time now viewed as right to pounce, ahead of the expiration of Davies’ contract in Munich in 12 months’ time.

Should such a deal come to fruition, though, what would it mean for Ferland Mendy?

The widespread understanding is that the France international, with just a year remaining on his own deal, would be moved on at the earliest opportunity.

One individual, however, who would be left disappointed by such a development, it would appear, is Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid’s headmaster is a staunch supporter of Mendy, of the opinion that the former Lyon man is the best defensive left-back in world football.

This is not to say that Ancelotti would not welcome the addition of Davies… He would.

However, as per a report from Relevo, if given a direct choice between either the renewal of Mendy, or the signing of the Bayern standout, the Italian tactician would opt for the former:

‘If he had to face the dilemma of choosing between an immediate renewal of the French or the signing this summer of Davies, he would bet on the first option.’

Conor Laird | GSFN