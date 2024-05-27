Davies' successful Belgian spell

[Getty Images]

Isaak Davies is due to return to Cardiff City in pre-season after a successful loan spell at Belgian side Kortrijk.

The 22-year-old has been named player of the year at Kortrijk, where he scored 12 goals in 34 appearances.

Wales Under-21 international Davies is under contract at Cardiff, the club where he came through the academy ranks, until the summer of 2025 - though there has been speculation about transfer interest in the forward following his impressive stint in Belgium.

Kortrijk avoided relegation from the top flight by beating Lommel in a play-off over the weekend.

Kortrijk are owned by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan. Davies' fellow Bluebirds Sheyi Ojo and Ryotaro Tsunoda have also been on loan at the club in 2023-24.