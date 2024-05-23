Davies and Narraway to leave Dragons coaching roles

Mefin Davies worked at Worcester Warriors before moving to Dragons while Luke Narraway worked at Coventry and Bordeaux-Begles [Huw Evans Agency]

Mefin Davies and Luke Narraway will leave their roles as Dragons forwards coaches at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Former Wales hooker Davies has been at Rodney Parade since 2020 while ex-England back row Narraway arrived in 2019, with both appointments made under boss Dai Flanagan's predecessor Dean Ryan.

“Everyone at Dragons is extremely grateful to Luke and Mefin for their hard work, professionalism and dedication during their time with the club," said head coach Flanagan.

“They have worked tirelessly with our forwards to help us improve year on year and both leave with our very best wishes for the next chapter of their respective coaching careers.”

Dragons' season concludes on Saturday, 1 June - Welsh rugby's United Rugby Championship 'Judgement Day' - when they take on Scarlets (15:00 BST) at Cardiff City Stadium.