Davies loses opening match at Copa América with Canada

Alphonso Davies and Canada started the Copa América with a 2-0 defeat to Argentina. The Bayern left-back led his country out as captain in the 2-0 defeat to world champions and tournament favourites Argentina in Atlanta, USA, and played the duration. Having matched their opponents in the first half, Julian Alvarez gave the Albiceleste the lead shortly after the restart. Lautaro Martínez then sealed it in the 88th minute.

Peru up next

"It's a disappointing result," said Davies at full time. "We need to look at what we did wrong in the game and correct it as soon as possible." The North Americans have the chance to do that overnight in the early hours of Wednesday (0:00 CEST), when they take on Peru in Kansas City in the second group encounter.

