Davies commits to Devils for another season

Ben Davies featured for Great Britain at the recent World Championship in Prague [James Assinder]

Forward Ben Davies has re-signed for Cardiff Devils ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Davies, 33, has spent a total of 10 seasons in two spells with Devils and has been awarded with a testimonial.

Cardiff-born Davies came through the Devils’ junior ranks and made his senior debut during the 2007-08 season.

He left Devils in 2014 and had spells with Glasgow Clan, Guildford Flames, Coventry Blaze and Norfolk Admirals.

Davies returned for the 2021-22 season and went on to win the Playoff Championship at the end of that campaign.

“His work ethic and his speed are his best assets, which is why he is so good on the penalty kill,” Devils head coach Pete Russell.

“He has scored some huge goals for the Devils and for the National Team, he seems to find ways to score in the big games.

“As a person, they don’t come much better than Ben. He is a fantastic team guy, easy to coach and great to have in the locker room.”