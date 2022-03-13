Davidson vs Richmond Prediction, Game Preview: Atlantic 10 Championship

Davidson vs Richmond prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, March 13

Davidson vs Richmond Game Preview, Atlantic 10 Championship How To Watch

Date: Sunday, March 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Davidson (27-5), Richmond (22-12)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Why Richmond Will Win

The Spiders were able to get by Dayton 68-64 despite struggling from three and giving up too many shots on the inside.

They shoot lots of threes and they generate plenty of points off of steals, but they’re also stepping up on defense over the last few weeks – no one has scored 70 or more on this group in four of the last five games.

On the flip side, Davidson doesn’t force mistakes. There aren’t any steals, it’s mediocre at stopping the three, and there’s no worrying about giving up offensive rebounds. Richmond kept up in an 87-84 loss in mid-January, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why Davidson Will Win

Davidson is brilliant at moving the ball around for easy points.

This isn’t the three-point shooting team Richmond is, but it’s almost a lock to hit 50% from the field – or close to it – with a relentless scoring style that keeps finding ways to generate the key baskets at the right time.

There’s no beating this team without going off. If you’re not lighting it up from three, or unless the Wildcats go dead cold, forget it.

The team is 23-1 when hitting 45% or more of its shots, and in the one loss, Dayton nailed 53% of its three and still barely slipped by.

– Conference Championship Game Previews, Predictions

Davidson vs Richmond: What’s Going To Happen

Richmond has to be amazing from three to pull this off – and it’s possible.

Again, it takes lots and lots and lots of outside shots to get by Davidson, and Richmond has hit ten or more threes nine times.

One of those times, though, was against Davidson in the loss.

Story continues

It’ll be a good up-and-down fight, but the Wildcats will be steady throughout. That includes hitting the threes they take, even if they’re not firing away like Richmond will.

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

Davidson vs Richmond: Atlantic 10 Championship Prediction, Lines

Davidson 78, Richmond 73

Line: Davidson -3.5, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Davidson vs Richmond Must See Rating: 4

5: That first tip on Thursday

1: Whining about your bubble bursting

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1