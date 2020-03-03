Davidson vs. Richmond: Date, Time, TV Channel, How to Watch

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Richmond Spiders are on the bubble and need a win over the Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday.

Richmond has been hot recently and is looking to keep that energy going in order to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament. The Spiders are ranked 3rd in the Atlantic 10 and most recently dominated against UMASS with a final score of 71-95.

Lead by Kellan Grady (17 ppg), the Wildcats are 15-3 (9-7) this season. Davidson also going on a slight run having won 4 of their last 6 games. However, their last game was a loss against the 1st ranked Dayton Flyers with a final score of 67-82.

Richmond and Davidson played earlier in the season, and the Spiders came out on top with a score of 70-64.

Davidson at Richmond: How to Watch

Who: Davidson Wildcats (15-13, 9-7 A10) at. Richmond Spiders (22-7, 12-4 10)

What: A10 basketball on NBC Sports Washington

When: Tuesday, March 3rd, 7 p.m. ET.

Where: The Robins Center, Richmond, VA

TV Channel: You can watch Davidson at Richmond on NBC Sports Washington Plus (Channel Finder).









