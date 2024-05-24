Davidson strikes out 14 in relief as ISU stays alive in MVC baseball tourney

Down three early in a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament elimination game against Murray State on Thursday, Indiana State’s baseball team needed a hero.

Southpaw relief pitcher Zach Davidson put on his superhero cape and went to work.

After ISU starting pitcher Brennyn Cutts only made it through 12/3 innings of work, Davidson came on and put on a bravado performance.

Assisted by ISU’s always potent offense, Davidson’s 7 1/3-inning, 14-strikeout performance saved the day for the Sycamores as they earned an 11-4 victory over the Racers at Evansville’s German American Bank Field to stay alive in the MVC Tournament.

“I took it as ‘I can’t come in here and give up any more runs. I have to come in and give my team a chance.’ I know our team would because we’ve shown it multiple times,” Davidson said.

Just as import, the Sycamores stopped the bleeding as far as their NCAA regional host chances are concerned, though that work is not yet completed.

Weather once again affected the schedule in Evansville as there was a lengthy lightning delay before ISU’s game was played. ISU will play the loser of tomorrow’s Evansville-Illinois-Chicago game at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Little went right for ISU in its Wednesday loss against Southern Illinois and it seemed the die was cast in that direction again on Thursday. First? Murray State, the No. 2 seed, lost to Illinois-Chicago earlier in the day on Thursday.

The Sycamores would face the Racers in a 1-2 battle for survival.

Then, things didn’t go well for Cutts. He pitched his way out of trouble in the first inning, but ISU wasn’t as fortunate in the second.

After a pair of singles to lead the inning off, Murray State catcher Ethan Krizen laid down what should have been a sacrifice bunt.

However, first base was not covered and Krizen was safe and a run scored on the play. Two batters later, Murray State shortstop Drew Vogel hit a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Cutts exited three batters later for Davidson. A harbinger of things to come, Davidson struck out Jonathan Hogart with two runners on to prevent further damage.

“We almost started him, but the thought was I’d rather have him all the way to the back end if we could get three or four innings in the front. He came in earlier than we hoped, but he’s been really, really good,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.

There would be very little damage to come. Davidson twice struck out the side and struck out at least one Racer in each of his remaining innings.

It was as good a performance as anyone could have asked for.

“People have seen that I’ve thrown a lot of fastballs, but throwing my curveball definitely takes them off of that fastball. Today, most likely they thought I’d be heavy on fastball, but the curveball had them swinging and missing,” Davidson said.

Hannahs noted that he called Davidson differently in the second half of the season, giving him a chance to throw his breaking pitch more.

In Davidson’s last nine games, he’s struck out 14, 10, eight twice and six once.

“We needed to mix more, and as we have, he’s really taken off,” Hannahs said.

Davidson’s performance was much-appreciated by his teammates.

“He’s been great the whole year. Every time he comes out, he does his job. For the offense? He gets us calm,” ISU shortstop Randal Diaz said.

Shortly after Davidson gave ISU the jolt it needed, the Sycamores’ bats came alive too.

ISU tied the game with three in the third. After a Grant Magill single, the top of ISU’s order got busy.

A single by Randal Diaz, a RBI double by Dom Listi and another run-scoring double by Luis Hernandez pulled ISU within a run. Hernandez scored the tying run via a groundout to give the Sycamores a new life.

In the fifth, the top of the order laid waste to the Racers (37-20) again. Diaz hit a leadoff home run down the left field line. It appeared to be drifting foul, even Diaz gave up on it at the plate, but it faded back into fair territory to make it 5-3.

A RBI double by Parker Stinson later in the frame made it 6-3.

Three more runs were scored in the sixth via a Diaz sacrifice fly and run-scoring singles by Listi and Hernandez. Adam Pottinger provided insurance in the eighth with a two-run double.

The win kept ISU’s streak of not losing two straight games alive. The last time the Sycamores (40-12) lost two in a row was in early April when it dropped games to Indiana and Murray State.