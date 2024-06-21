Davidson & MacLean reunite at Queen's Park

Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean - the management team that led St Johnstone to double cup glory - have reunited at Queen's Park.

Spiders boss Davidson, who steered the club to safety after taking charge last season, has now brought his former Perth assistant MacLean on to the coaching staff along with ex-Aberdeen midfielder Barry Nicholson.

Davidson and MacLean won the League Cup and Scottish Cup in 2020-21, St Johnstone's greatest season.

MacLean replaced Davidson in the hotseat in April last year but lasted just seven months before being sacked.

"Steven is obviously someone I know well and I am looking forward to working with him again," said Davidson.

"I am sure our players will also enjoy working with him."