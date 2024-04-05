Davidson head coach Rick Cauley retiring after 25 year career in Mobile-area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Davidson head football coach Rick Cauley is retiring after 25 years in education and coaching in the Mobile-area, he told WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli on Friday.

“Whenever you get to 25, you realize that you’ve been doing this for a really long time,” Cauley said. “It’s just someone else’s turn. That’s mainly what it is. This job takes a lot of commitment and it’s time for somebody else to do it.”

Cauley met with the Davidson football team prior to workouts Friday afternoon.

“We’ve been kind of working through this for about a couple of weeks now. Telling the kids was was hard, but most of them I think, understood,” Cauley said. “I think there was a little bit of shock in the room, they’re used to me being out there. But I won’t be coaching on Friday night so I can come watch them play.”

With head coaching responsibilities and demands in the rearview, Cauley says he’s looking forward to more time with his family.

“My kids are getting older. I think I’ve got one that’s going to be leaving the house in about three years. I would like to spend a little bit more time at home,” Cauley said.

Cauley’s wife Ashley has served in education over the last two decades and says time as a coaching family has had a large impact on her career, as well.

“It changed me as a teacher for sure, to be able to watch what he does when the bell rings at the end of the day, to know what our students are doing for hours after school,” Mrs. Cauley said. “It changed my perspective on what happens during the day, so I wouldn’t be the teacher that I am if it hadn’t been for years of watching him be the coach that he was.”

Rick and Ashley Cauley have three daughters — Isabel (15), Alivia (11) and Elaina (8).

Last fall, Cauley led Davidson to the Class 7A playoffs after earning critical region wins over Fairhope and Foley. The Warriors lost in round one to the eventual 7A state champions Central-Phenix City.

“It was big,” Cauley said of advancing to the playoffs. “The year before we didn’t even have a practice field, we shared like 50 yards of dirt. Sometimes we’d go out there and it wouldn’t look great and you’re like, ‘well, we’re not going to tackle great because we can’t tackle at practice.’ But this year, having this beautiful facility and having real practices, the kids responded well.”

The Warriors debuted the school’s first on-campus stadium and new turf field at the start of the 2023 season.

Cauley has plans to stay in football and teaching, but in a different role outside of Alabama.

“I can’t really say yet because it’s not official, but I’m still going to be around the sport and around education. It’ll be a lesser role than I have now. I’m kind of excited to start over and go see what I can do somewhere else,” said Cauley.

In addition to Davidson, Cauley’s resume includes stops at B.C. Rain, Satsuma, Gulf Shores and Murphy.

Cauley began his coaching career as an assistant at Murphy from 1999 to 2013 — serving on the Panther’s staff under Jim Sudeiha and later Ronn Lee.

“The people that hired me a long time ago and then stuck with me when I was doing really stupid things and gave me opportunities I may not have earned and then stuck with me even through the good times and the bad,” Cauley said when asked what he’ll remember most from his 25 years in Alabama. “And these kids have always been great at every stop. They’ve been good. I’ve been lucky to coach some great football players.”

Cauley was promoted to head coach at Murphy in 2014 — the same year the Panthers became a 7A program with the AHSAA’s addition of a 7th classification. In three seasons at the helm, he led the Panthers to three straight playoff appearances and 20 wins. Murphy has been in the postseason just once since Cauley’s departure.

John Lambert has been named Davidson’s interim head coach as the Warriors are set to begin spring practice later this month.

