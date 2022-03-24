Davidson, Glenville State to play for national championship

Mar. 24—Wednesday was a big day for Glenville State women's basketball.

The Pioneers outscored Grand Valley State 50-24 in the second half to win 77-53 in the NCAA Division II national semifinals Wednesday in Birmingham, Ala.

Earlier in the day, Glenville head coach Kim Stephens was named the Division II National Coach of the Year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

The Pioneers ran their record to 34-1 and will face the winner between North Georgia and Western Washington Friday night at 8 p.m. for the national championship.

Glenville trailed 29-27 at halftime before running away. The Pioneer lead was eight after the third quarter before a 16-point fourth-quarter advantage.

Dazha Congleton had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Glenville.

Wyoming East graduate Skylar Davidson had four steals and two points in 19 minutes.

Sarah Saunders, Davidson's teammate at Wyoming East, is also on the Glenville State roster.