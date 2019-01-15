Davidson coach explains why Steph Curry's jersey hasn't been retired originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Back in 2017, Steph Curry went back to his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina and had his high school jersey retired by Charlotte Christian.

One day, Curry's Warriors jersey will be hanging from the rafters at Chase Center in San Francisco.

But, believe it or not, his Davidson College jersey still hasn't been retired. And it may take a while before that happens.

Why? Because Curry still hasn't graduated from Davidson.

"I think he's in the process of completing his degree," Davidson head coach Bob McKillop told TMZ on Monday.

Curry was majoring in Sociology when he left Davidson after his junior year to enter the 2009 NBA Draft. The Warriors selected Curry with the No. 7 overall pick and in the 10 years since, he's been the main reason why Golden State has become the NBA's newest dynasty.

But in those 10 years, he still hasn't had a chance to complete his degree.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke recently spoke to Curry about this exact topic.

Steph and I talked about this recently. He said he wants to get his degree eventually and that he's close to having the credits, but he joked Riley might get her degree before him. He's attending to other things 😉https://t.co/jBkUJMIPpG — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) January 15, 2019

heard several years ago he'd have a tough time even if he had a clear summer schedule. the school doesn't offer a crazy amount of summer school classes so it'd take a while even if he could do every summer — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 15, 2019

It's understandable that Curry doesn't have time to return to Davidson during the summer. The Warriors have played through mid-June the last four years, and once they are done playing, Curry's promotional and family obligations reach far and wide.

Maybe when his career comes to an end, he'll have time to return to Davidson and get that diploma.

Until then, despite all of Curry's accolades, his No. 30 Wildcats jersey will not be immortalized.