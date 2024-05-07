Davidson’s Chris Swint named Scholar Athlete of the Week

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Chris is a track star for the Titans where he was the 2023 Richmond County 400-meter champion and an AAU Junior Olympian in the 200-meter, the 400-meter, the 4×100 and the 4×400. He also excels in the classroom where he is in the top 50 in his class with a 3.5 GPA. For his hard work both in the classroom and in his athletic endeavors, Chris has been named the WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Chris says he is so pleased to have won the award and he’s grateful to everyone who helped him get here. “I’m super grateful for it, and I’m thankful for the nominations,” says Chris, “I’m blessed to be in this position and I’m just super excited for everything.”

Chris’ mother says it has been a joy to watch her son work hard on and off the field. “It’s been such an honor. He has worked extremely hard juggling art, and school, and track, and track club. He’s such a hard worker so this is truly an honor,” says Chris’ mom Dawn Swint, “With his track career he started off running distance and then finished as a sprinter. Just watching him change, and grow, and just hone his craft, has been fantastic.”

Chris’ coaches have also seen his hard work, and Davidson’s Athletic Director and Head Track Coach Adam Kowalczyk says he is the ideal role model for kids on the track team and in the community. “He’s one that he leads by example. If he wants the younger kids to work hard, he’s going to show them this is what it means to work hard. We’re a “no excuses” type of team and he just leads by example every day,” says Coach Kowalczyk, “He’s constantly working hard in practice, he’s constantly going above and beyond, so it’s amazing. He’s a great kid and I think he’s really deserving. When you’re choosing from the best student athletes across the CSRA, to have him recognized as kind of a standout, it’s just pretty special. I’m just so happy for him, just absolutely thrilled.”

Chris has not officially decided on a college yet, but he plans to run track while studying to become a physical therapist. A huge congrats to Chris Swint and his family!

