How Davidson Academy quarterback Knox Roberts benefits from Jonathan Quinn's NFL experience

Whenever Knox Roberts has a question about football, he knows where to get the answer.

Roberts, a senior entering his third season as the starting quarterback at Davidson Academy, is one of the top returning players in the Nashville area. He's thrown for 3,728 yards and 38 touchdowns, with a 62.2% completion percentage, during the past two seasons while leading an offense that's averaged over 30 points per game both years.

Roberts' coach at Davidson Academy is Jonathan Quinn, who played in 17 games across five NFL seasons. Quinn played at McGavock from 1990-92 and was the starting quarterback at Middle Tennessee State from 1995-97 before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1998.

"He's helped me tremendously," Roberts said of Quinn. "... He's taught me everything I know, from offensive schemes and concepts to how to read defenses."

Quinn played for the Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears during his NFL career. He's coached a long line of successful quarterbacks at Davidson Academy, including 2018 Mr. Football winner Stone Norton. Roberts is the latest in that line. The Bears' starting quarterback has thrown for over 1,800 yards in all but one of Quinn's nine seasons as coach.

"I've made all the mistakes that (Roberts) will make and some of the successes that he'll have," Quinn said. "From experience, when you're teaching the position of quarterback, you can say, 'This is what it looks like, I understand what you're doing, I know what you're seeing.' "

Quinn calls Roberts a calm and composed quarterback who has improved his velocity, accuracy, maturity and leadership since he became the starter two years ago. He also thinks that the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Roberts is "more athletic than people realize."

Roberts believes the biggest changes are on the mental side. The game moves slower for him than it did when he was a sophomore, and he's grown more comfortable in the pocket.

Davidson Academy quarterback Knox Roberts (3) passes against GoodpastureÕs Jaron Elkins (15) during an high school football game on Friday, October 15, 2021, in Madison, Tenn.

"He's really good at decision-making and he's a really good passer," said junior wide receiver Josiah Moore. "He knows where his receivers are going to be and their timing and position."

While Davidson Academy had a young team in 2022, Roberts will have the chance to show off his skills in a more experienced offense, giving the Bears a good chance to improve from last season's 6-6 record.

Vanderbilt commit Glenn Seabrooks anchors the offensive line, while five of their top six receivers, including Moore and tight end Wes Harper, are returning. Seven offensive and seven defensive starters are back.

"I think everybody just gets along with one another," Roberts said. "It's a small school, so everybody gets to know each other really well."

