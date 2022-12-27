David's Dimes: Carr's favorite passes by QBs in Week 16 of 2022
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had the cast removed from his foot, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. Shanahan, though, offered no update beyond that. Garoppolo broke his foot during the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Dolphins. He remains on the active roster and a candidate to return, likely to backup up Brock Purdy. Josh [more]
The 49ers have only one short-term injured reserve designation remaining for this season. They have running back Elijah Mitchell and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway as options. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that “odds are” that the activation will go to Mitchell. Mitchell, according to Shanahan, is “making real good progress” as the running back works [more]
After throwing for two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, 49ers QB Brock Purdy joined an exclusive club.
Key contributors during OSU volleyball's Elite 8 season, Mac Podraza, Kylie Murr, Gabby Gonzales, Jenaisya Moore, and Adria Powell are transferring.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
Add this to the long list of lawsuits against Snyder.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
Jaire Alexander delivered one of the best postgame interviews you'll find after the Packers' win over the Dolphins, then trolled Jaylen Waddle on his way out.
New Mexico State 24, Bowling Green 19: Quick Lane Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
What happened between Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo during their scuffle at the end of Celtics-Bucks? Here's what Brown said after Boston's huge win.
Steph Curry was enjoying himself to the fullest in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
Dillon Brooks wanted Klay Thompson, and he got more than he could handle Sunday night.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Harsin's tenure ended at Auburn before the end of the 2022 season. How did On3 view his season?
Dave Shovein examines the Blue Jays acquisition of Daulton Varsho, the latest on Carlos Correa and so much more in Monday's Offseason Lowdown. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
"It is disrespectful to me and I feel like it is disrespectful to many Africans who have to live with that unfounded accusation."
The Warriors were called for six technical fouls Sunday against the Grizzlies, and that ultimately led to Jordan Poole's ejection in the fourth quarter.