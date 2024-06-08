Davide Frattesi, unpredictability and Scudetto goals

Davide Frattesi's season was perfect. The Nerazzurri midfielder was undoubtedly the 20th Scudetto's player of destiny thanks to the two massive goals scored in injury time against Hellas Verona and Udinese. Goals that belong to the most important moments of the season and which contributed to the title win for Inter. Frattesi time became an instrumental part of the Nerazzurri Scudetto. Constant, unpredictable and tenacious: the number 16 has undoubtedly become one of the idols of all Inter fans.