David Wright, Mike Piazza and Daniel Murphy vs. Chase Utley HR derby to headline Mets London contingent

The Mets will send a strong contingent of franchise icons to London next week, with former captain David Wright scheduled to join Mike Piazza, Daniel Murphy and Mookie Wilson in the city, according to people familiar with the plans.

The Mets play the Phillies in London next Saturday and Sunday.

Perhaps most intriguing, Murphy is expected to face off against Phillies legend -- and Mets villain -- Chase Utley in a home run contest in Trafalgar Square.

Utley was not only the leader of the Phillies teams who bested the Mets in the National League East more than a decade ago, but as a Los Angeles Dodger, he famously broke Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada’s leg with a late slide in the 2015 National League division series.

Utley is currently serving as MLB’s ambassador in Europe.