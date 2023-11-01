David Willey to retire from England duty after Cricket World Cup in India

England bowler David Willey will retire from international cricket at the end of the World Cup.

His decision comes a week after England announced their new central contracts with Willey the one member of the World Cup squad not to be given a deal.

The 33-year-old has played in England's past three matches in India, taking five wickets and scoring 32 runs.

"I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy I've only dreamed of playing for England," Willey said.

"So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup."

The left-arm seamer has played 70 one-day internationals and 43 T20s since making his England debut in 2015.

He was a regular in the ODI side before being dropped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup for Jofra Archer, a tournament England went on to win.

"I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest," Willey said.

"I've been very lucky to be a part of such an incredible white-ball team with some of the best players in the world.

"I've made some special memories and great friends along the way and been through some very difficult times."

Defending champions England have three games remaining at this year's tournament, starting against Australia on Saturday, but are facing elimination in the group stages after losing five of their six matches.

Willey and Chris Woakes are the only genuine new-ball bowlers in the squad and, while Willey remains available for selection, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse could come in if England opt to look to the future.

Willey's decision will free him to play in various T20 leagues.

"I feel I still have a lot more to give on and off the field while I am still playing my best cricket, and my decision has nothing to do with our performance during the World Cup," he said.

"I'm sure everybody who knows me does not doubt that, whatever my involvement in the remainder of this campaign, I will give my everything and more. That's the only way I know."