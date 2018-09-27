David West explains why this will be the Warriors' hardest season

The Warriors won the NBA championship in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The journey to last season's title was the hardest of the three, according to Draymond Green.

"It was the toughest thing I've ever been through in my life," Green said. "Last season -- that Houston series was so tough. Even the Finals, everybody was like, 'Oh man, ya'll won easy because ya'll swept.'

"That wasn't easy. It's not easy to sweep a team that makes it to the NBA Finals. By far one of the toughest things I've ever done in my life was winning that championship last year.

"And afterwards, I didn't want nothing to do with it. I didn't want to think about basketball, I didn't want to think about the run. None of that. I didn't even want to see the trophy ... I wanted no parts of it. It was so tough that I really needed to decompress from that. ... Now we move forward and appreciate what we did last year but it's time to try to do that all over again."

Well, former Warrior and recent retiree David West has some bad news for you, Draymond.

"It'll be the toughest year they have," West told Marc Spears of The Undefeated. "It's going to be health. The hard thing about sort of being in the position that the Warriors are in, everybody gets to adjust to you. Everybody gets to sort of gear up and figure out ways to beat you.

"They've just got to be able to deal with the adjustments that other teams are going to make or attempt to defend them. It's going to definitely be a lot tougher in the West."

It's not easy being the hunted ...

