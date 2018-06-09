David West: Public has ‘no clue’ about Warriors’ behind-the-scenes issues

The Warriors just won their second straight championship and third in four years. They have staked a credible claim as the greatest team of all-time. Their stars – Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – are young enough to keep the title window open years ahead.

So, all is right with Golden State?

Maybe not, David West and Shaun Livingston indicate.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Warriors forward David West says there was a lot going on behind the scenes that people will be shocked about when it comes out. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 9, 2018





“Y’all got no clue. No clue. That tells you about this team that nothing came out,” David West said https://t.co/VkrrVYX86o — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 9, 2018





“Shot our to Steve Kerr for dealing with all our B.S. this year,” Warriors guard Shaun Livingston said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 9, 2018





Marcus Thompson of The Athletic:

David West: “We’re so tight, people don’t even know what we went through. They trying to find out. We don’t have suckas on this team.” — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 9, 2018

West is essentially bragging – and inviting reporters to dig deeper now. Perhaps, whatever he’s alluding to will come out.

Durant, Green and even Curry have more complex personalities than often acknowledged. I can see how there’d be conflict.

But the Warriors have a strong culture and a lot of talent, the latter important because winning cures nearly all ills. Problems that would sink other teams are less likely to undermine the Warriors.

Mainly, I just want to know the details of what West is talking about.