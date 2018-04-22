David West Picks Up Technical Foul While Running to Stationary Bike

Nihal Kolur
Sports Illustrated

Midway through the third quarter of Golden State's Game 4 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, forward David West was assessed a technical foul.

Pretty common, especially for these Warriors, right? Well, as it turns out, West wasn't even in the game or on the bench at the time.

Apparently, West expressed his frustration over a call on the floor by jumping up and running towards the stationary bike in the tunnel. But West's reaction caused a stir among officials and he was called for a technical foul, which, understandably, sent the Warriors' bench into a frenzy.

Nobody except the officials really knows what happened, as even West looks confused at the call. Even Steph Curry, who is inactive for the series, was shocked.

Beware, NBA players, you're never safe from the wrath of the officials.

