David West now out of the mix? Steve Kerr explains Warriors rotations in Game 3

Jordan Bell got the nod over David West on Sunday...

David West was in uniform on Sunday night.

But he did not receive any playing time.

Jordan Bell got the nod over West.

"Honestly, I wasn't exactly sure how I was gonna play the backup-five role," Kerr told reporters after the Warriors' 41-point win. "We went into the game thinking we're gonna see how the game goes and adapt from there.

"When Looney got in foul trouble, I just wanted to stay with our more mobile defenders on the perimeter, and so I went to Jordan instead of David.

"But that doesn't mean David's out of the loop by any means. We're gonna still need him in this series, and if we're fortunate enough to move on, we'll need him in the next one."

In Game 1, West played only four minutes and was a plus-4.

In Game 2, the 37-year old played six minutes and was a minus-6.

With the way the Rockets spread the floor and fire up 3-pointers, it's a tough matchup for West.

"Houston epitomizes the modern NBA -- 3-point shooting all over the floor, pick-and-rolls," Kerr told reporters on Saturday. "A guy like David, we gotta pick and choose his spots."

