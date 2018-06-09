David West Hints At Warriors Drama, Steve Kerr References "Hardest Year" Of His Career

Golden State Warriors forward David West told reporters that a lot was going on behind the scenes that will stun fans when news comes out, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.

Head coach Steve Kerr was asked by SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt about the report after the Warriors completed their sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

"It was the hardest year of my short coaching career," Kerr said. "Four years but this was the most difficult one for sure. We had typical team stuff that every team has. I think it was more than that. It was the grind of doing it again. You know this but only a handful of teams have made the Finals four years in a row in the history of the league. There's a lot of internal stuff that happens. As a coach you have to try to navigate, move forward and keep the train rolling."

Kerr was a five-time NBA champion as a player and has now won three championships as a coach.