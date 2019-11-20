When David West talks, you listen.

It's a rule.

The former Warriors forward -- who retired from the NBA a couple months after Golden State won the title in 2018 -- was a guest Wednesday on Fox Sports 1's show "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Was the two-time NBA All-Star shocked Kevin Durant left Golden State for Brooklyn in free agency?

"I was," West said. "I remember I had spoken to him maybe a couple weeks before the decision. And then obviously had talked throughout the year.

"I just felt like he was in a position to really cement himself -- get into that 'Legend with the Warriors type thing.'

"I still think he's got a great legacy with the Warriors, but I thought it was the one place he might just say, 'You know what, I'm cool here.' I thought he loved the city, he loved the people."

Durant won two championships with the Dubs, was named NBA Finals MVP twice, and did terrific work in the community. He undoubtedly has a great legacy with the franchise.

But it's understandable if certain fans don't hold him in the esteem they would have if he re-signed last summer and stayed for the long haul.

Furthermore, did KD get along with coach Steve Kerr?

"Yeah. Oh yeah," West said. "It's hard not to get along with Steve."

But keep in mind that West wasn't with the Warriors last season, when things between Kerr and KD reportedly started to go south.

You probably weren't expecting to get any of West's thoughts today, but as we mentioned before -- when he talks, you listen (and/or read about what he said).

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

David West explains why he was shocked Kevin Durant left Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area