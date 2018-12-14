David West explains how Steph Curry is Warriors 'head honcho' originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Who is the unquestioned leader of the Warriors? Is it Steph Curry, or Draymond Green, or Andre Iguodala, or Steve Kerr?

"These guys lead by committee," David West explained on 95.7 The Game. "It's always been a group effort. There's never been one guy ... there was no singular leader. I don't think you can have a singular leader in terms of a basketball team. You got guys who lead in different ways.

"They're not any different in terms of how other teams work."

But don't get it twisted. West made it very clear who the Warriors look to for guidance, leadership and perspective.

"Steph is still the head honcho in terms of the direction of the group, and the group goes as he goes," the retired two-time NBA champion said. "And he knows to manage that group in that locker room.

"People don't realize, when he gets hurt and he's not in the lineup, it changes everything. When he's in the lineup and he's in the locker room healthy, he knows how to manage. Now he's not somebody that's gonna be demonstrative and be blowing up and cussing people out.

"But he's gonna be making sure he's communicating with everybody, and he's gonna get the team motivated to play and be ready to go."

The Warriors didn't seem too motivated and weren't ready to go Wednesday night against the Raptors, so is West calling out Curry? (that's clearly a joke, people)

Curry had his worst game of the season against Toronto -- 10 points (3-of-12 shooting), three assists and four turnovers -- and he hasn't fared too well against the Kings in his career:

- 20.8 points per game (tied for fourth-fewest against any team)

- 45.4 percent from the field (fifth-worst against any team)





But knowing him, he will bounce back and score 67 points Friday night in Sacramento ...

