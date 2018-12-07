David West 'could have stopped' the Draymond Green-Kevin Durant beef originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On Aug. 30 -- the day after he turned 38 years old -- David West announced his retirement from the NBA.

Over the last couple of months, the two-time champion has only second-guessed that decision one time.

"I'm gonna be honest -- the only moment I said, ‘Man, I wish I was there,' was at that Clippers game," West explained to Sam Amick of The Athletic a couple of weeks ago. "When Draymond turned the ball over at the end - and he was going to create the play; he was going to make the play, it just sometimes doesn't happen - at that moment, when I saw the way he was walking, and I saw KD react, and it was like ‘Oh, I know if I was there that shi* wouldn't have happened.'

"That's the only moment where I felt like, ‘Man I could've stopped it.'"

West may be right, but based on the reports that surfaced following the heated confrontation, Draymond and Durant were bound to clash at some point.

The drama probably would have boiled over eventually. So perhaps it was a good thing to reach the tipping point early in the season, giving them more time to heal and hash things out.

The two-time All-Star is confident in the Warriors' ability to move forward.

"If we were able to get through (last season), then (they'll) be able to get through this," West added. "This is just what happens when guys are competitive, when teams have a lot of pressure to win at a high level."

