David Warner pleads for return of Australian 'baggy green' cap after revealing it was stolen

Retiring Warner is fifth on Australia's list of Test run scorers with 8,695 in 111 Tests

Australia opener David Warner has pleaded for his "baggy green" cap to be returned after revealing it has been stolen from his luggage.

Warner said the cap was in his backpack which was taken while he travelled to Sydney to play against Pakistan.

Wednesday's third Test will be Warner's last before he retires from the format.

"It's sentimental to me, it's something I would love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week," Warner said in a video on social media.

The baggy green is given to an Australia player when they make their Test debut and has become an iconic symbol of the team.

Australia legend Shane Warne sold his cap for one million Australian dollars (£528,514) to raise money for the bushfire appeal.

"This is my last resort," added 37-year-old Warner.

"A couple of days ago our bags got freighted via Qantas. We've gone through CCTV footage and they've got some blind spots apparently. We [also] spoke to the Quay West Hotel, who we absolutely trust, and have gone through their cameras, no one's come into our rooms.

"Unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my girls' presents in there and inside this backpack was my baggy green.

"If it is the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here, you won't get into trouble.

"Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media and I'm happy to give this to you if you return my baggy green."

In the summer Warner laid out his plans to retire after this week's Test in his home city. It will be his 112th Test with Australia already holding an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Warner also revealed this week he will retire from 50-over internationals but continue to play for Australia in T20s up to the World Cup in June.

The third Test against Pakistan begins at 23:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Across the BBC banner