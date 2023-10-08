David Walliams says he ‘can no longer be funny’ in £10m Britain’s Got Talent lawsuit

Mr Walliams believes he was the victim of a data breach on the part of his former employer, according to reporting by The Sun - David Hartley

David Walliams is attempting to sue the makers of Britain’s Got Talent for a reported £10 million after claiming he lost his ability to be funny after leaving the show.

The details of his claim were revealed in a report by The Sun, based on court documents filed against the programme’s makers Fremantle, which alleges that some of his private conversations during filming days were recorded “without his knowledge or consent”.

He also claims that his eventual exit from the show left him with “suicidal thoughts”, according to the paper.

The legal documents also include allegations by Walliams that Fremantle carried out a data breach, according to the paper’s reporting.

Fremantle said it was saddened by Mr Walliams’ action and remained open to dialogue with him but was “prepared to defend itself robustly” if necessary.

£3.4m to cover future losses

Mr Walliams resigned from the programme when a transcript of comments that he had made about contestants was leaked to the public.

In November 2022, it was revealed that Mr Walliams had referred to an older performer as a “c---” three times when he was out of earshot following their unsuccessful audition for the ITV talent show.

He was also recorded making comments about a contestant as she walked off stage, in which he said: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f--- them, but you don’t.”

According to The Sun, he is seeking damages which include the £1 million he stood to receive from the prime time ITV show, plus £1.7 million in lost earnings from the last year.

The comedian also wants an additional £3.4 million to cover future losses over at least the next two years, taking the total to £6.1 million.

Mr Walliams’ legal filings claim that his yearly earnings dropped from £3.7 million in 2022, to just £101,800 in the first five months of this year.

The 52-year-old had been a judge on the ITV talent programme since 2012, but did not return for the latest series earlier this year. He was replaced by Bruno Tonioli, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge, who joined Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon on the show’s panel.

Mr Walliams, far left, has been replaced on the ITV show by Bruno Tonioli - Ken McKay

In the 21-page legal document, reported in The Sun, Mr Walliams’ lawyers claim that the makers of Britain’s Got Talent kept his microphone on between filming without the comedian’s knowledge.

The documents say: “The claimant now understands that, unknown to him at the time, his microphone was kept on and recording throughout the whole filming day, including breaks, ­during his whole tenure as a judge on the show.”

The legal papers also outline the impact that this incident has had on Mr Walliams professionally. They say: “He feels vulnerable on entering a studio because he fears that what he says and does in that ­setting may be recorded and leaked without his consent.

“Because of the constant concern that any unguarded comments could be used against him, he has lost the ability to be spontaneous or edgy – in short, to be funny.

“His inability to perform in this, his signature manner, has caused him further acute distress, because he has lost an important part of his personal and professional identity.”

Fremantle ‘surprised and saddened’

In a statement to The Telegraph, a Fremantle spokesman said: “We had a long and productive relationship with David and so are surprised and saddened by this legal action.

“For our part, we remain available and open to dialogue to resolve this matter amicably.

“However, in the interim, we will examine the various allegations and are prepared to robustly defend ourselves if necessary.”

Britain’s Got Talent did start airing comments made off-air during judging in its spin-off show Britain’s Got More Talent in 2018.

David Walliams was not available for comment.