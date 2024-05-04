David Wagner is still a ‘fighter’ at his sixth Paralympics

(NEXSTAR) – Going into his sixth Paralympian games, Wheelchair Tennis player David Wagner is comfortable being himself on the court.

“I love the sport so I want to give to the sport fully,” Wagner said.

David suffered a spinal cord injury in 1995 after breaking his neck in an accident on the beach which left him paralyzed from the mid-chest down, retaining only 30% feeling in his hands and therefore categorizing him as a quadriplegic.

After he took up table tennis as part of his rehabilitation efforts, Wagner picked up a tennis racquet in 1999 and soon began to compete competitively.

By 2003, he became the number 1 ranked quad wheelchair tennis player in the world and has held the number 1 ranking multiple times throughout his career. He holds over 1,500 career singles and doubles wins and was a strong voice in bringing the quad division of wheelchair tennis to the US Open.

Despite competing in France almost every year, David hasn’t picked up as much French as you’d think.

“I could say toilettes, Oui Oui, bonjour,” Wagner joked. “And I go there every year.”

