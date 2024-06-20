David Villa speaks to OneFootball: 'Spain can reach great heights' 🇪🇸

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in Spanish here. Let us know in the comments what you think of this translation.

The historic top scorer for the Spanish national team speaks to OneFootball from the adidas Home of Football in Berlin just hours before Spain’s decisive match against Italy in this European Championship. A very optimistic David Villa believes that Spain can reach great heights.

Spain-Italy. A true classic of the Euros. A blockbuster match that David Villa knows very well as a legend of the Spanish national team. A game that brings back sweet memories for “El Guaje” from his time as a striker for La Roja. “Spain-Italy matches are very complicated, but they bring very beautiful memories.” David Villa is excited about a Spain that “can reach great heights.”

David Villa acknowledges that during his time with the national team, these matches went well for them. He hopes that today, the outcome will be very similar… with the same ending. “For today, I expect the same: that it will be a great match, with two teams competing at the highest level, and that in the end, Spain wins.”

David Villa is one of the faces of adidas at the adidas Home of Football in Berlin. The German brand has set up a mini football stadium in an unbeatable location: in front of the Bundestag, the German parliament. “There’s no better place. Being here in this marvel that adidas has set up is fantastic (…) it’s the best place to enjoy the EURO,” comments the historic No. 7 of the national team.

El Guaje amazed the world precisely in Germany, in 2006. The FIFA World Cup was his introduction to the global stage. The atmosphere these days in the country is very similar to that “summer dream” the Germans called (Sömmermarchen), and David Villa appreciates it. “The German fans have shown this love and passion for football, and it was to be expected. I experienced it in 2006 as a player, and now I’m experiencing it as a spectator in 2024.”

The ‘No. 9’ Debate? For Villa, goals will never be lacking

One of the debates that has surrounded the Spanish national team has been about the ‘No. 9’. Many questions for which David Villa is clear that goals are something Spain will never lack. “There are goals, there is quality. There are good defenders, a good goalkeeper, and we have all the ingredients to go all the way,” says El Guaje.

Therefore, David Villa is not surprised that Spain is one of the favorites in this tournament. “I see Spain very well. It is one of the favorites, because of the team, history, squad, everything… but you have to go step by step,” emphasizes the historic scorer for the national team. Hence, he has a clear recipe for Italy. “We have to win today’s match and go little by little.”

The new generation, led by another adidas athlete like Lamine Yamal, is set to take over the reins of the Spanish national team. Can he or another player succeed him as the top scorer? David Villa has no doubt. “Of course, one of the young players now can succeed me as the historic top scorer of the national team. Obviously, because of his age, Lamine Yamal is one of them. He’s only 16 years old.”

That said, David Villa will always proudly showcase his record with the Spanish national team. “I will always be proud of those 59 goals. In the future, it will be good for Spain to have many scorers with many goals.”

To conclude, he ventures to give a prediction for today. “A Spain victory in a tough match. 2-1.” There you have it.