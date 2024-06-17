David Tyree’s helmet catch ranked among NFL’s top playoff moments in history

The New York Giants have had many a great moment in their 100 seasons in the NFL. They have won eight championships, including four Super Bowls, and have had a front seat to several of the game’s greatest moments.

One of those moments — David Tyree’s helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII that helped beat the undefeated New England Patriots — is ranked right up there with some of the top playoff moments in NFL history.

The 33rd Team recently ranked Tyree’s heroics the third-best playoff moment of all time bested only by “The Catch” by 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark in 1981 and Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s game-ending interception in the Super Bowl a few years back against Seattle.

Just how important was David Tyree’s helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII? If that play never happened and Eli Manning’s third-and-5 pass was incomplete, the Patriots become the first team in NFL history to go 19-0, giving Tom Brady his fourth Super Bowl win in seven seasons. Instead, the New York Giants knocked off one of the greatest teams in NFL history, all because Tyree secured a 32-yard pass to the side of his helmet. We still aren’t sure to this day how Tyree managed to catch that pass, but this play remains one of the greatest in Super Bowl history.

Tyree will always be remembered for that play — and rightfully so — but people forget how valuable he was to the Giants as a spot player on offense and an ace on special teams.

Tyree actually had a touchdown catch earlier in the fourth quarter to give the Giants a 10-7 lead.

