David Tepper’s interest in the Steelers officially has been sold

Before David Tepper bought the Panthers, he owned a minority interest in the Steelers. He continued to own that minority interest after buying the Panthers.

This week, the NFL approved the transfer of Tepper’s interest to new buyers.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tepper’s interest has been purchased by Lending Tree founder and CEO Doug Lebda (pictured) and the NC Revocable Trust, a family-based trust in Pittsburgh. The remainder was purchase by Pittsburgh Steelers Sports, Inc., the company that operates the Steelers franchise.

It was believed that Tepper owned five percent of the Steelers, a purchase he made in 2009.