David Tepper is getting (more) upset

Panthers owner David Tepper is wound a little tight. Maybe a little too tight.

We looked earlier today at the question of whether he’d fire coach Frank Reich after only one season. The real question might be who won't Tepper fire?

After Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans, which dropped the Panthers to 1-10, Tepper (per Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com) left the locker room, shook his head, and yelled, "Fuck!"

It's good that he cares. Maybe he cares a little too much. Because maybe he's trying a little too hard. And it's maybe counterproductive to what the team is trying to do.

If he fires Reich or otherwise cleans house, who will want that job? Someone will, but not anyone who has an option elsewhere — not unless there's a contract involved that includes hazard pay for having to deal with (and potentially be prematurely fired by) Tepper.