David Stone joins long list of 5-star recruits visiting Eugene for Oregon spring game
The visitor list of recruits at the Oregon Ducks spring game next weekend is hands down growing into the most talented we’ve ever seen in Eugene.
What was already a stacked group of players got even better on Sunday night when 5-star defensive lineman David Stone Jr. announced that he would be in attendance for the spring game.
Stone is the sixth 5-star recruit to announce his intentions to attend the game, joining Dylan Stewart, Elijah Rushing, Colin Simmons, KJ Bolden, and Brandon Baker. Rushing popped up on a visit to Eugene this weekend, so it is unclear whether or not he will return next week for the spring game again.
Stone is rated as the No. 7 overall player in the 2024 class and the No. 2 defensive lineman. At the end of last year, he put the Ducks among his top 10 schools, but this is the first time that we know of him taking a visit out to Eugene.
David Stone’s Recruiting Profile
I’ll be visiting Oregon next weekend! #GoDucks 🦆
— David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) April 24, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
98
OK
DL
Rivals
5
6.1
OK
DL
ESPN
5
91
OK
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
96
OK
DL
247 Composite
5
0.9963
OK
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
255 pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment
Will visit Oregon on April 29, 2023
Received Oregon offer on September 16, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
USC Trojans
Miami Hurricanes
LSU Tigers
Michigan State Spartans
Florida Gators
Tennessee Volunteers
Highlights