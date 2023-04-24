David Stone joins long list of 5-star recruits visiting Eugene for Oregon spring game

The visitor list of recruits at the Oregon Ducks spring game next weekend is hands down growing into the most talented we’ve ever seen in Eugene.

What was already a stacked group of players got even better on Sunday night when 5-star defensive lineman David Stone Jr. announced that he would be in attendance for the spring game.

Stone is the sixth 5-star recruit to announce his intentions to attend the game, joining Dylan Stewart, Elijah Rushing, Colin Simmons, KJ Bolden, and Brandon Baker. Rushing popped up on a visit to Eugene this weekend, so it is unclear whether or not he will return next week for the spring game again.

Stone is rated as the No. 7 overall player in the 2024 class and the No. 2 defensive lineman. At the end of last year, he put the Ducks among his top 10 schools, but this is the first time that we know of him taking a visit out to Eugene.

David Stone’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

I’ll be visiting Oregon next weekend! #GoDucks 🦆 — David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) April 24, 2023

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 98 OK DL Rivals 5 6.1 OK DL ESPN 5 91 OK DL On3 Recruiting 4 96 OK DL 247 Composite 5 0.9963 OK DL

Vitals

Hometown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-4 Weight 255 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Will visit Oregon on April 29, 2023

Received Oregon offer on September 16, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas A&M Aggies

Alabama Crimson Tide

USC Trojans

Miami Hurricanes

LSU Tigers

Michigan State Spartans

Florida Gators

Tennessee Volunteers

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire