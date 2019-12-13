Former NBA commissioner David Stern undergoes emergency surgery after brain hemorrhage

David Stern led the NBA for three decades. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Former NBA commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery on Thursday after a brain hemorrhage, the league announced.

The following statement has been issued by the NBA pic.twitter.com/XgGB65ZFTg — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2019

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Stern collapsed at a restaurant in New York City and was rushed to the hospital.

Stern collapsed at the Brasserie 8.5 Restaurant in Manhattan today and was rushed to the hospital for the emergency surgery. https://t.co/qPbSbdotFr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2019

The 77-year-old Stern took over as NBA commissioner in 1984 and oversaw the league’s rise from a struggling entity to an international sports powerhouse.

By the time he handed the reigns to commissioner Adam Silver in 2014, basketball as a spectator sport was an international sensation with fans across the globe. His tenure wasn’t without controversy and missteps, but any league would take the growth the NBA experienced under Stern.

Several current and former players showed their support for the ex-commissioner, with Hall of Famer Magic Johnson saying Stern helped save his life.

Join Cookie and I in praying for my good friend who helped save my life, former NBA Commissioner David Stern. He suffered a brain hemorrhage and had to have emergency surgery. 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 13, 2019

The Inside guys send well-wishes and positive thoughts to NBA Commissioner David Stern and also reflect on how he impacted their careers. pic.twitter.com/l9fXQ6o2kt — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) December 13, 2019

Biggest prayers out to David Stern and the Stern Family....sad sad news, but we know he’s a fighter and will make it through! — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) December 13, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with David Stern and his family tonight 🙏🏻 — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) December 13, 2019

