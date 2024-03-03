David Skinns tied for first place after Cognizant Classic third-round

The Cognizant Classic is taking place Thursday-Sunday at PGA National Members Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Former Vol David Skinns is part of the field. Skinns (-13) is tied for first place after the third-round on Saturday. He is tied with Shane Lowry and Austin Eckroat.

Skinns’ fourth-round tee time is slated for 1:40 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Skinns played for the Vols from 2001-05, appearing in 46 tournaments. He came to Tennessee from Lincoln, England.

The former Vol has appeared in 33 PGA TOUR events during his career. He has made 14-of-33 cuts on the PGA TOUR. Skinns has appeared in 151 events, including three wins, on the Korn Ferry Tour during his career.

