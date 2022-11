Associated Press

Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being restrained and led away by what appears to be two Oregon staff members. “We are aware of a postgame exchange involving a member of our football team and a fan and are working to gather more information," the Oregon athletic department said in a statement.