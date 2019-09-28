David Shaw to battle Beavers and the "unnaturally loud" chain saw!

Stanford Coach David Shaw has never lost to the Oregon State Beavers since his arrival in Palo Alto in 2011. He looks to keep that perfect record intact tomorrow when the Beavers host the Cardinal at 4:10 pm.

Shaw's starting QB K.J.Costello will not start because of an injury. David Mills will make his second career start in his place. Even though Shaw is perfect against OSU, he knows the atmosphere for any QB can be challenging. He knows the crowd will be crazy and there is something else he has noticed at Reser Stadium: when the visiting team is facing a third-down the Beavs play that Chain Saw sound. Shaw has noticed it:

The key to a first ever win by the Beavers over Shaw must come from the defensive side, where Oregon State's defense has looked much better in 2019. The Oklahoma State game wasn't a good start but looked better in the close loss to Hawaii and the 45-7 win over Cal Poly.

Jalen Moore who is questionable for the game tomorrow because of a nagging hamstring did talk about how much better the Beavers are on the defensive side of the football and I had a chance to talk to the Senior Safety about Stanford.

The Beavers offense will have Jermar Jefferson and Tyjon Lindsey available for the game tomorrow and it looks like David Morris and Jordan Whittley will play for Jonathan Smith. With a quarterback like David Mills who has started, but is filling in, Oregon State will no doubt try to make his afternoon and evening uncomfortable.

One impressive statistic about Oregon State's defense is tackles for loss.

Oregon State is ranked number two in the Pac-12 and No. 16 nationally. That is a dramatic improvement over 2018. If the Beavers can stymie the Stanford offense they have a solid chance to end the long drought to Stanford. The last win by OSU over Stanford was 38-28 in 2009 when it was still the Pac-10!

