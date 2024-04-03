David Sharpe: Bradford City appoint former Mansfield chief executive head of football operations

David Sharpe was just 23 when he was appointed Wigan chairman in 2015 [Getty Images]

Bradford City have appointed former Mansfield chief executive David Sharpe as their head of football operations.

The 32-year-old, who also spent three years as chairman of Wigan Athletic, left the Stags in May last year.

Graham Alexander's Bantams are 15th in League Two with five games of the season to go.

"I know the level quite well now, which will stand me in good stead, but every football club is different," Sharpe told the club website.

"I have held initial conversations with Graham and [head of recruitment] Stephen Gent, and our thoughts are very similar. It is clear to me we have some really good people here.

"I have a bug for football, and it would have been hard to say no to this opportunity when it came about."