Advertisement

David Seaman pays tribute to Terry Venables: 'He always had a smile on his face'

The Independent

Former England manager Terry Venables has died aged of 80 after a long illness. Venables managed England from 1994 to 1996, most notably leading them to the semi-finals of the Euros.Euro 96 goalkeeper David Seaman pays tribute to his former boss. Source: Good Morning Britain, ITV