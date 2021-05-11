Cubs Manager David Ross And TV Star Torrey DeVitto Become Insta-Official

What a team.

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and “Chicago Med” star Torrey DeVitto have gone public with their romance.

DeVitto made the relationship Insta-official recently by posting a black-and-white photo of herself kissing Ross on the cheek with the caption, “Love him madly.”

DeVitto, who plays emergency pediatrics specialist Natalie Manning on the long-running NBC drama, previously hinted at the pair’s blossoming bond, the Chicago Sun-Times noted. She recently attended a Cubs game in Cincinnati and shared photos of the city’s sights.

One of them was of Ross peeking his head out of the dugout with a heart drawn around him.

(Photo: Instagram)

Ross, a catcher, capped his 15 seasons in the majors with a home run in the Cubs’ Game 7 World Series victory in 2016, ending the team’s 108-year title drought.

Both Ross and DeVitto were married previously.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.