David Ross grabs coffee with Theo Epstein after Cubs manager interview

The Cubs manager search continues, this time with a Venti iced coffee. Chicago Sun Times' Cubs beat writer Gordon Wittenmyer saw team president Theo Epstein out-and-about in Wrigleyville with former Cubs catcher and current special assistant to Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer, David Ross, grabbing coffee after their interview.

You can check out the pictures on Wittenmyer's Twitter here.

David Ross gets an all-expenses-paid trip to Starbucks during Thursday's interview for the Cubs manager job. pic.twitter.com/X2H7RwLhMT — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) October 11, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the question remains: is it just a Starbucks run or the start of something new?

Ross is the fourth candidate to interview for the new Cubs' manager after the team parted ways with Joe Maddon at the end of the season. Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta interviewed last week, while first-base coach Mark Loretta interviewed on Monday. Joe Girardi was interviewed the day before Ross, reportedly being spending eight-hours at the team's offices.

While Ross is the rumored favorite, neither he or Epstein have made any indication of a decision being made. Ross told the Sun Times the interview was "good" as he walked, declining a formal interview. When asked about being the favorite, he replied "I don't know what a lot of people mean," before turning the corner and walking away.

Curious behavior to say the least.

Story continues

The Cubs plan to interview more candidates throughout the rest of the month. The Cubs have yet to comment on other potential candidates, with Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Yankees assistant Carlos Beltran on the list of speculations, only discussing the four already known to have been interviewed.

It is an interesting process to see how the Cubs will go about replacing the manager who brought home the long-coveted World Series win back to the north side. But in the meantime, we can try to enjoy the interview process, complete with copious amounts of coffee as if to say-hey, Cubs managerial candidates are relatable, they drink Starbucks too, they're just like us!

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Cubs games easily on your device.

David Ross grabs coffee with Theo Epstein after Cubs manager interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago